HALLOWEEN

Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest

EMBED </>More Videos

Advocate Children's Hospital holds the annual contest to bring some fun and normalcy for the families in the NICU. (Advocate Children's Hospital)

Babies at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois dressed up Tuesday as part of the hospital's annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Costume Contest.

The public can vote on their favorite costume until noon October 31 on the hospital's Facebook page. The winning families will receive a Babies 'R' Us gift card.

Last year, more than 40 babies joined the contest with parents transforming the preemies into superheroes, mermaids, Star Wars characters and even Hostess Twinkies.

The NICU is where critically ill infants are cared for after experiencing a premature birth or other medical complications. Sometimes they are there for months of intensive care.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyhalloweenbabyhealthPark RidgeOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Starbucks releases new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
This 'Hocus Pocus' purse is leaving us spellbound!
Dogs deck out in elaborate costumes for Halloween
Best cities to trick or treat in 2017
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Grocery stores taking notice as more men head to the supermarket
This 'Hocus Pocus' purse is leaving us spellbound!
Best cities to trick or treat in 2017
Halloween decorations mark 'death' of trends
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Stanislaus Bridge closed due to car accident
Authorities to announce criminal charges related to Pier Fire in Tulare County
House passes $4T budget in step forward for Trump tax plan
Person killed after being hit by semi-truck in Tulare
Clovis Unified School board meeting as parents aired concerns regarding racist post made by several students
Off-duty Selma officer gives voice to the homeless with unique Facebook page
Fresno Unified approves emergency plan in case of teacher strike
More witnesses testify against Fresno man accused of killing his brother's girlfriend
Show More
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
Merced school officials opened the doors to Steam Building to the community
Filipino WWII veterans awarded Congressional Gold Medal
Orange Cove testing new rates and residents saw a significant jump in cost of water
Fresno Police on high alert after more than a dozen pharmacies burglarized
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Spooky sounding new facial now available in the Valley
Person killed after being hit by semi-truck in Tulare
Astros beat Dodgers in 11 innings in game 2 of World Series, 7-6
More Video