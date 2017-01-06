FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom of quadruplets hides in closet to catch a break
EMBED </>More News Videos

After 8 years of infertility, the Gardners had four baby girls, two sets of identical twins, who all just turned 2. (WLS)

You may remember the Gardner family from Utah and their viral video revealing their "quad squad."

After eight years of infertility, they had four baby girls - two sets of identical twins - who all just turned 2.

Well, as you can imagine, as the parents of quadruplets the Gardners' life is a little busy and a lot silly with all of those toddlers in tow.



Mom Ashley's latest video blog on YouTube is going wildly viral.


It hilariously shows what happens when she tries to take a teeny break from the action and enjoy a single Twizzler strand, alone in the pantry.

"They don't ever go away. They want everything you have," she jokes.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 500,000 times.
Related Topics:
familyfamilyparentingtoddlerchildrenviral videoyoutubesocial mediabig talkerstrendingUtah
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Teen wears suit to niece's birth
Couple announces pregnancy with time-lapse
Angel Gowns offer solace to families
Children donate park bench in the very spot their parents started dating 75 years ago
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, sources tell ABC News
Gun that killed Sgt. Lucas fired by another deputy, Sheriff's office says
1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Large boulder lands on truck causing accident that shut down HWY 41
$70K worth of equipment stolen from Fresno church, police say
Show More
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in torture of teen in Facebook Live video
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
Weather having impact on blood banks as they are facing the worst deficits in 30 years
Water being let out of Friant dam in an effort to make room for rain water
Flash flood warnings issued in Kern, Tulare counties
More News
Top Video
10 people trapped in burning home in Southeast Fresno escape through second story window
Big storm rolling through is a reminder to mountain drivers to come prepared with tire chains
Residents of Hotel California in Central Fresno asked to leave after city red tags building
Rising waters bring up concerns of flooding in Springville
More Video