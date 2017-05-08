FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom offers tips on how to swear in front of kids in hilarious Kraft ad

Mellisa Mohr, Ph.D., offers funny "kid-friendly alterna-swears" in this funny video. (Kraft Macaroni & Cheese/YouTube)

If you're a mom who's ever worried about swearing in front of your kids, this video is for you.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese released a hilarious video guide on how to "swear like a mother." In the video, "author and swearing expert" Melissa Mohr, Ph.D., offers moms some helpful suggestions for "kid-friendly alterna-swears."


"For example, when your kids are running around like caffeinated gorillas when you're trying to make a web video, you might say 'What the frog? You're acting like flipping goof nuggets!'" Mohr said in the hilarious video.

Since being posted on May 2, the video has already received over 2 million views on YouTube, with many users praising and thanking Mohr and Kraft for their helpful swearing suggestions.

"Ducking brilliant! Good job Kraft. Two thumbs up," wrote one YouTube user.

"This is amazing," wrote another. "Props to you guys for this AWESOME commercial!"
