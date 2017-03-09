U.S. & WORLD

Mom who mocked pregnant giraffe livestream gives birth

EMBED </>More News Videos

A South Carolina woman whose impression of a pregnant giraffe went viral on social media has given birth. (KTRK)

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina --
A South Carolina mom whose impression of a livestreamed pregnant giraffe at an upstate New York zoo was viewed more than 30 million times on Facebook has given birth.

Erin Dietrich posted a Facebook Live video of herself Saturday walking around a bedroom wearing a giraffe mask and showing of her pregnant belly.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Pregnant woman's hilarious April the Giraffe impression goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Watch a sped-up version of a pregnant woman's viral April the Giraffe impression captured on Facebook Live.



The video mocks the ongoing YouTube livestream of a pregnant giraffe named April at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Millions of people have watched the stream over more than two weeks awaiting the birth of April's fourth calf.

Dietrich beat her to the punch Wednesday night by giving birth to an 8-pound, 2-ounce boy named Porter. She brought the giraffe mask to the hospital and posed holding her newborn.

Related Topics:
familypregnant womanpregnancybirthviral videou.s. & worldwhat's trendingbaby giraffesocial mediafunny videoSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
WikiLeaks will work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking, Julian Assange says
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
Baby hippo at Cincinnati Zoo gets ramp for her pool
VIDEO: Pennsylvania daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Theater chain in SoCal to feature playground for kids
Soldier makes it home just in time for baby's birth
Midwife races to deliver baby dressed as Superwoman
Winter coat and car seat safety
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno
Cold case murder suspect arrested after a standoff in Kings County
WikiLeaks will work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking, Julian Assange says
'Serious' health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
Show More
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
Survey finds flavored tobacco products easier to get than fruits and vegetables in Central CA
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
Clovis PD hosts seminar on Facebook to educate parents on how to keep kids safe on the internet
More Video