New education tool in Fresno for parents looking to get full custody of their children

Kids at Exceptional Parents Unlimited Children's Center get to interact with their parents before starting class-- but not all kids are able to be with their mom's and dad's full time."I've been having a really hard time getting my kids back," said Sarah Alvarado, parent.Alvarado is trying to regain custody of her two children; she's taking parenting classes at EPU.The center has been awarded a five year grant for a program to help educate parents and re-unify families"So this parent education piece really helps to offer that education, perhaps a model for parenting that they didn't have before," said Amber Saldate-Stubbs, EPU lead Behavioral Health Clinician.Saldate-Stubbs said the program is the first of its kind in the Central Valley. It combines activity, a meal, and education with the whole family."So they really get to take what they're learning and apply it; it's very practical. And we also understand that it might be very difficult for the parents to transition. It's another goodbye and it's difficult for the children so we do offer a debriefing processing counseling session."EPU said education and counseling is helping parents in their quest to become better mothers and fathers and more understanding of their children's issues.As for Alvarado, although she has not participated in this new program, she's already learned a lot of lessons from parent education and says she is motivated to fight for her kids and for others."I want to help women like me that are trying really hard to get their kids back. I feel like this program is really important."EPU just started its second wave of parent interaction classes and during this five year pilot program they are looking forward to hosting many more and helping reunite families.