Outdoor ice skating opens for holidays in Visalia

Downtown Visalia has been transformed into a winter wonderland! Check out the Enchanted Ice Garden this AM on @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Rjgc3UNDIO — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) December 30, 2016

If you're looking for something different to do on New Year's Eve, the South Valley has a unique outdoor answer.You can enjoy the Enchanted Ice Garden every day through January 2nd and every weekend through January. Open-skate admission is $10 per person and that also your includes skate rental.The rink is comprised of synthetic ice which organizers say is more versatile and safer than refrigerated ice and saves energy and water.Open every weekend through January. Skaters must be 4 years old or older. $10 per person.