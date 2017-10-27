Share the Joy During the Holidays

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --As part of the "Share the Joy" holiday campaign, Disney, ABC, ABC30 and Feeding America have teamed up to inspire healthier generations by expanding access to fresh produce and nutritious foods in communities where kids and families need it most. Disney has announced a $1 million Feeding America donation to help strengthen communities.
In the spirit of service to our communities, Disney ABC partners with Feeding America every holiday season to support food banks' abilities to deliver nutritious foods to kids after school, create access points within communities throughout the country and provide food-insecure children with nutritious meals that will fuel creativity in their school and play.
Increasing the access kids have to nutritious foods and engaging audiences to take action is a part of The Walt Disney Company's long-standing commitment to making healthy lifestyles accessible, simple, and fun for families. Volunteer at your local food bank or donate to your local food bank. You can also share the joy by donating a new, unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots.
For more than 60 years, The Walt Disney Company has supported the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation as a way to connect with children and families in need during the holiday season.
Our relationship with Toys for Tots began in 1948 when Walt Disney and his animators personally designed the original Toys for Tots train logo that is still used today.
Every year, Disney and DATG join the hundreds of communities across the country to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community. Share your examples of giving to others by using the tags #ShareTheJoy #BeInspired #FeedingAmerica on social media. To get involved visit abcbeinspired.com