Some Easter basket options for the little and big bunnies in your life

Easter is in the air at stores around the country and here in the Valley. The average American is expected to spend $152 per person this holiday according to the National Retail Federation."It's been busy. We've seen an uptick in customers coming looking for candy, for other ideas as well. It's a big holiday for the family to get together, lots of travel so people are preparing things now and then moving into the holiday," said Kathryn Boren, Whole Foods Fresno.Boren with Whole Foods said they have set up a "Build the Best Easter Basket" station to help shoppers create a fun basket with stuffed animals, sustainable baskets, and activities. As far as candy, they've got conscience choices."They look for our no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, flavors or colors, so they have a little bit more ease and then they can have their favorite things," said Boren.Other popular options include Annie's Treats, which are shaped like bunnies. When it comes to healthier choices, Boren said fresh produce is a great pick. She also said do not forget about the adults in your life. Wine and cheese can make a fun gift from the Easter bunny too.Over at Sierra Nut House in the Villagio Shopping Center, excitement is hopping along. Tara Rowland said it's a busy time of year at the shop."We sell all types of baskets but for Easter we have selected five of our favorite baskets, which we do the healthy basket, we do a chocoholic, we have a coffee for maniac coffee drinkers, we have numerous ones but the best one is probably build your own."Rowland took us around the store to help fill our basket. She said local nuts and sweet treats can go a long way in making your loved one feel special.With more time in between holidays experts say you had more time to shop and get out there and get your baskets; by the way-- 'Easter is April 16.