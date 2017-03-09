FAMILY & PARENTING

Cinepolis theaters to debut playground for kids in Southern California

Cinepolis Junior theaters will be featured in Pico Rivera and Vista. The cinemas will offer children the opportunity to play on jungle gyms and bean bags.

By ABC7.com staff
PICO RIVERA, Calif. --
A movie theater chain will debut a new playground feature in Southern California which will allow children to play near their parents' seats.

Cinepolis, a Mexico-based theater chain, will feature the Cinepolis Junior cinemas in Pico Rivera and Vista.

The theaters allow children to play on a jungle gym and bean bag chairs while seeing a movie. The option will cost $3 more per ticket.

The theaters are designed for ages 3 to 12, and hope to compete with Netflix and other at-home options.

The option is being offered just in time for Disney's live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Related Topics:
familymovie theatertheatermovieschildrenparentingsocietycaliforniaPico RiveraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom who mocked pregnant giraffe livestream gives birth
Soldier makes it home just in time for baby's birth
Midwife races to deliver baby dressed as Superwoman
Winter coat and car seat safety
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man killed in hit and run near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno
Cold case murder suspect arrested after a standoff in Kings County
WikiLeaks will work with tech firms to defeat CIA hacking, Julian Assange says
'Serious' health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility
Now-former Fresno police officer facing charges for knocking out teen
Fresno police looking for 3 men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman
FUSD School Board officially makes district Safe Place for undocumented students and families
Show More
Man convicted of peeping in bathroom at Caruthers rest stop faces charges for doing it again
Fresno still working to clean up discolored water but EPA says they are complying with rules
Two new council members win seats on Clovis City Council
3 killed in HWY 99 crash in Merced, CHP says
Survey finds flavored tobacco products easier to get than fruits and vegetables in Central CA
More News
Photos
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos