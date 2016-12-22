Touching reunion at a Starbucks drive-thru

A trip to a local Starbucks turned into a long awaited reunion for a South Valley mother.Her son, a member of the Coast Guard, hid behind the drive-thru window at the store on Tulare and Mooney in Visalia. His mother initially became suspicious, asking if someone was taking a picture of her, and that's when her son stood up holding her drinks.The Coast Guardsman has been at sea since Easter and told his family he would not be home for Christmas. He drove all night to surprise his mom.