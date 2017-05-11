FAMILY & PARENTING

What moms really want for Mother's Day

Moms do everything for us, so it can be hard to find the perfect Mother's Day gift to show just how much we appreciate them.

Instead of trying to find the perfect box of chocolates or bouquet of flowers, we asked moms what they really want for Mother's Day. Here are the honest and sometimes hilarious answers:

Spa day



"A hotel room to myself with a massage and facial, and shoe shopping by myself." - Mother of two (5 years and 2 years) from Brooklyn, New York

"Brunch with my family then spa the rest of the day." - Mother of one (10 years) from Thousand Oaks, California

"Botox." - Mother of one (13 years) from Simi Valley, California

Clean house


"I want someone, who is not me, to clean my house top to bottom. I would also like world peace, which is probably more attainable." - Mother of one (11 years) from St. Louis, Missouri

"I would like someone else to clean my house. And then I want two hours in that clean house, completely alone. Quiet, calm, simple." - Mother of three (7 years, 5 years and 10 months) from Houston, Texas

"I want a quiet weekend where I don't do have to laundry, clean house, vacuum, car pools or dishes. Basically a weekend without the daily chores." - Mother of two (12 years and 7 years) from Los Angeles, California

Sleep



"One night of actual sleep... give me a sleeping pill at 8pm and wake me up at 8am" - Mother of two (4 years and 7 weeks) from High Point, North Carolina

"Sleep is number one on my list and to only be awoken by the smell of coffee." - Mother of one (9 years) from Brooklyn, New York

Family time


"I want either family game night or family movie night with all of us in one room laughing and having a good time." - Mother of two (15 years and 11 years) from Glen Allen, Virginia

"No fighting. No whining. Someone else to cook (and clean up dinner). Added bonus would be car wash and lululemon yoga pants." - Mother of three (9 years, 7 years and 2 years) from Englewood, Colorado

"I just want the family to plan a family day together without me having to plan anything or anyone asking me 'what do you want to do?'" - Mother of three (13 years, 13 years and 10 years) from Phoenix, Arizona

"I don't have any [biological] children but I do have two stepchildren. What I really want for Mother's Day is to be acknowledged as their bonus mom or at least a mother figure in their life. Mother's Day is extra hard for stepmothers, especially if biomom is still very much involved. It would be nice to know that they appreciate the sacrifices I make and the things I do for them." - Stepmother of two (13 years and 8 years) from Lodi, California

"I used to ask for a whole day with no mom duty, but now I always ask for an afternoon with all the kids and granddaughter. Times sure change!" - Mother of three grown children and one grandchild from Houston, Texas

Happy Mother's Day to all the great moms!
