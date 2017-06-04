Lace short sets for men are the latest fashion trend

PHILADELPHIA --The world went wild when the male romper, known as the RompHim, hit the fashion scene. Orders went through the roof.
Now, the latest ensemble designed by LA-based brand Hologram City is making fashion waves for men.
The pastel shorts and shirts combo that's all lace and all talker doesn't leave much to the imagination. You can wear the pieces separately or together to create the illusion of a romper.
But get yours quickly, some of the color and size combos are already sold out!
