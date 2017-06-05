SHOPPING

93-year-old bride turns to social media for help to choose wedding dress

EMBED </>More Videos

Martin turned to Birdsnest for her wedding dress, a store in the New South Wales area. She had four different options that she modeled. (KTRK)

CANBERRA, Australia --
A 93-year-old bride-to-be just proved that it is never too late for love.

Sylvia Martin is marrying her 88-year-old friend Frank Raymond later this month, and she needed to find the perfect wedding dress.

Martin and Raymond have known each other for decades, but she would always refuse his proposals and didn't want to take Raymond's last name.

But a few months ago, she learned that she could keep her last name and finally accepted Raymond's proposal.

Martin turned to Birdsnest for her wedding dress, a store in the New South Wales area. She had four different options that she modeled.

The store shared photos on its Facebook page of Martin's wedding dress choices and asked, "What should Sylvia wear to her wedding?"

"We're thrilled to play a tiny role in Sylvia's love story," the Facebook post read.

Martin ended up choosing the lace dress that received more than 5,000 votes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionshoppingsocietyviralbuzzworthydressesweddingsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
Memorial Day by the numbers
What "American Made" really mean?
Returns made easy for savvy online shoppers
Samsung Galaxy S8 first look
More shopping
STYLE & FASHION
Lace short sets for men are the latest fashion trend
New 'convertible jorts' can be yours for $400
PHOTOS: MTV Movie and TV Awards fashion
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Missing Woman last seen leaving the Dentist after getting just one shot
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five Points
Two arrested in Ghost Ship fire investigation
Man arrested for wearing a loaded gun into a Fresno bar
London police name 2 of 3 attack suspects
Disgruntled former employee kills 5 at Florida workplace
Survivor called from company bathroom: "My boss is dead"
Show More
Flood warning in effect for Merced River in Yosemite National Park
Warriors beat Cavaliers 132-113 in Game 2 of NBA Finals
ISIS claims London attack after 12 arrests made
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno teen killed in gang shooting
Fire at Fresno home displaces seven
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Two arrested in Ghost Ship fire investigation
Man arrested for wearing a loaded gun into a Fresno bar
Fresno County crash leaves 2 dead; pregnant victim gives birth and dies
More Video