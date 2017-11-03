Fatal hit and run accident in Visalia leaves the victim's parents searching for answers

"I know that she's gone but in my mind but in my mind and my heart I don't feel like she is, I feel like she's going to walk in anytime," said Lisa Ramos.Parents of a woman killed in a hit and run in Visalia Tuesday night are grieving for their daughter -- her suspected killer has still not been caught.The parents of 29-year-old Brittany Ramos say they woke up in the early morning hours Wednesday to something they would have never expected, a knock on the door from a sheriff deputy.That is when they were told their daughter was killed in a hit and run accident in Visalia."That's something, that no parent should have to go through," said Robert Ramos.CHP Officers say it happened on Highway 198 near Mooney Boulevard after a white 2011 BMW crashed into Ramos' car just before 10 PM Tuesday night, and the suspect ran from the scene. Ramos' mother says her daughter's car was not even recognizable after the crash."I asked to see her and they highly, highly advised us not to because her body was just, we were unable to see it."Ramos leaves behind three young children -- three, eight and 10 years old. Her parents say her kids were her life, and she was on her way home from work to go pick them up."I can't believe somebody would walk away from, he doesn't even know her life he doesn't even know her, he doesn't know what she has, and what kind of person she is."CHP Officers say her suspected killer is 33-year-old Luis Osejo -- a man who has been in the news before, but not for committing a crime. Osejo won the lottery in Dinuba back in 2012 and cashed in a one-million dollar ticket. Now he could be facing murder charges.CHP Officers say he frequents the Visalia and Dinuba areas and ask if you see him call officers immediately.But Brittany's parents say their main focus right now, is keeping some sense of normalcy for her grieving children and hoping justice will be served for their daughter."What he did was heartless, it was heartless to just leave her there, he has no idea what he's done to this family."