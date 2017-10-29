Felon arrested after allegedly firing a gun inside their home

A family in Southwest Fresno made a frightening 911 call this afternoon.Police say the sister of this man, 29-year-old Augustine Rosas, called them after her brother allegedly fired a gun inside their home on East Calwa.Authorities say family members ran into different rooms inside the house to get away from the suspect who has a methamphetamine addiction.After police arrived, Rosas surrendered peacefully.During the investigation, officials found one large hole in the ceiling where loved ones say Rosas fired his weapon.He was booked into Fresno County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm and gross negligent discharge of a firearm.