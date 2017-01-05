PERSONAL FINANCE

Consumer experts caution you to make sure you are getting a good deal at your bank
(KFSN)

Marcia Noyes likes to bank as much of her hard-earned money as possible. So, she was thrilled when she found she could actually earn cash just by opening new bank accounts.

"I think it's around $1,125 that I have collected over the time."

Noyes now juggles six different accounts at six different banks. Sure, managing money all over can be a chore, but she says the sign-up incentives are just too good to pass up.

"It's like picking up money off the ground. It's easy and it's, fairly easy, you know, quick to do."

Experts with nerdwallet.com say the banks are stepping up their game with offers that can range from $50 to $350. It's petty cash for banks who hope to woo you now so they can serve you over the long haul.

"If your checking and savings account are with them, then chances are you're going to think of them first when you need a mortgage or need a loan, and that's where banks are making a lot of their money," said Sean McQuay, nerdwallet.com.

Before you get too excited about your bonus money, financial experts say make sure you understand all the requirements of the new account.

"For many of these, it's, you need to have a certain amount of money auto or direct deposited into the account, or you need to keep a certain amount of money in the account," said McQuay.

As always, read the fine print and look for potential restrictions and fees.

"If the account is offering you $200 to sign up for it, but they're charging you $10 a month, that means over the course of two years you've lost out on that money and you're financially worse off than you were before," said McQuay.

It can really add up if you have multiple accounts at multiple banks.

Noyes benefited in the long run by moving to accounts that pay a higher interest. She said the cash incentives turned her into a savvy bank shopper.

"It gives you a chance to try them out and make money in the process."

In many cases, the bonus deals are only available to new customers. If you've opened an account at a banking institution previously, odds are you won't be able to take advantage of the sign-up bonus at the same place.
