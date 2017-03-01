U.S. & WORLD

Dow Jones soars after President Trump's address to congress, closes at 21,000 for first time ever

EMBED </>More News Videos

Stock Markets gave President Donald Trump a standing ovation Wednesday, less than 24 hours after his prime time address to a joint session of Congress. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Stock Markets gave President Donald Trump a standing ovation Wednesday, less than 24 hours after his prime time address to a joint session of Congress.

"We must restart the engine of the American economy, make it easier for companies to do business in the United States and much much harder for companies to leave our country," said President Trump.

The President's promise from Washington D.C. boosted major indexes on Wall Street. The S&P 500, DOW, and NASDAQ all opened high, with the DOW rising more than 300 points to a new record.

"It's a big deal, it's been a big deal really since the election. Over the last four months or so markets have been moving pretty steadily higher," said Brian Ullmann, financial planner.

Ullmann said President Trump's pledge to cut taxes and de-regulate industries is resonating with investors; because those policies would allow for businesses to grow and yield more profits.

"You lump that in with healthy economic numbers and you get the run like we had here recently."

Even though none of the proposals have taken effect 401k's are already reaping benefits. According to Fidelity, the average retirement account grew as much as $11,000 since the election. But some are wary this could be another bubble about to burst.

"Our economic numbers are good, we have wage growth, unemployment's low, so that's helpful, so it's hard to say that this is a bubble necessarily because it's being driven by good economic numbers," said Ullmann.

For many in the Valley, our retirement plans shift along with the stock market.

But Ullmann says you should stick to your plan. Avoid any sudden moves, so these day to day swings shouldn't hurt your wallet in the long-run.

Financial advisers say another indication that the economy is doing well is the fact the Federal Reserve is contemplating raising interest rates starting this month.
Related Topics:
financestock marketdow jonesmoneyPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
You've got to "sea" these beautiful ocean creatures!
Police: Louisiana man filmed woman having sex with dog
Report: Your Subway chicken sandwiches aren't just chicken
Orcas surround jet skiers in New Zealand
More u.s. & world
PERSONAL FINANCE
Psychological phenomenon surrounding credit card bills
Tax credits you can take advantage of on both your federal and state taxes
5 commonly overlooked tax deductions
The new retirement
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Pothole riddled highways in Kings County becoming a concern to citizens and local officials
Man injured in Central Fresno hit and run
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
Show More
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley
PG&E changes billing tiers, increases electric rates
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say
Nowhere to go for Fresno County sexually violent predator
More News
Top Video
Members of a non-profit animal rescue organization asking the city of Madera for help
UC School system releases hundreds of sexual misconduct cases after a long investigation
Fresno PD says high-speed pursuit and crash in Downtown part of big crack down
Hundreds special needs students went to Roosevelt School of the Arts to enjoy their first musical
More Video