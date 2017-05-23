FRESNO

Expert gives tips on how to stay cool in the Valley heat without burning up your wallet

The daily struggle to beat the heat will be here before you know it and that means most of us will be cranking on AC units. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The daily struggle to beat the heat will be here before you know it and that means most of us will be cranking on AC units. But how can you save money and still stay cool this summer?

"You can limit the direct sunlight into the house with blinds or curtains, cool yourself off with fans if it's hot, you're going to put on shorts inside-- low cost measures you can do to reduce energy costs," said Denny Boyles, PG&E.

Your heating and cooling system accounts for more than half of the energy usage in the average home or business. Anything you can do to make it easier for that system to work efficiently will pay off.

"Every degree below 78 adds about five-percent to your energy costs, and when you're not home put it at 85, because typically a home will hold that temperature without the AC kicking on very much and also it doesn't take as long to cool the house down," said Boyles.

Also experts recommend using fans as much as possible; fans can save up to $50 on annual air conditioning costs. Pay attention to your windows you want to limit the amount of direct heat coming into your home-- a quick improvement could save you up to $60 bucks a year

Also don't forget to change air filters; replacing filters can help save up to $45 each year.

"How can you be as comfortable as possible and spend the least amount of money to do it? Are you going to install ceiling fans, are you going to install darker blinds over your windows, if I'm out in the sun how am I going to cool off," said Boyles.
