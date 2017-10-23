CONSUMER WATCH

Fundamentals of crowdfunding

(Shutterstock)

By
From paying medical bills to helping a family after a disaster, crowdfunding has become a popular way to raise money and support someone in need. According to a 2015 survey, roughly one in five Americans has donated to an online crowdfunding campaign -- often in amounts of $11 to 50 dollars.

But before you let a personal story tug at your purse-strings, there are a few things to consider. Consumer Reports says it can be hard to tell if the campaign is legitimate. In fact there have been documented cases of fraud.

To protect yourself, CR suggests keeping donations between friends. Generally the best thing to do is to give only to people that you know rather than complete strangers. If you don't know the recipient personally, don't be the first one to pitch in and you may want to read comments from other donors before giving. And see what they have to say about this campaign and make sure that it's legitimate.

You also want to avoid OVERfunding. If a campaign has met it's goal, then don't give more. That's kind of the limit and assume that they've gotten what they need and don't give anything more than that.

Also keep in mind, the recipient won't see EVERY dollar you give. These sites often charge the campaign a fee to cover things like payment processing and fraud protection. If you know the person in need, Consumer Reports says consider giving them the money directly and cut out the middleman.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financecrowdfundingconsumer watchmoney
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CONSUMER WATCH
Lock down your credit
Fraud alert v. Credit freeze
Creative solutions for long term insurance
Exercise that can benefit your brain
More consumer watch
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lock down your credit
Fraud alert v. Credit freeze
Yahoo says 2013 breach affected all 3 billion of its accounts
Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
CHP investigating body found along Highway 180 in East Central Fresno
Survey shows farmers and ranchers struggling to hire employees
Visalia Police investigating shooting that sent one person to the hospital
Valley man who has motivated people to save lives now looking for someone to save his
Walmart, Trader Joe's, more veggies recalled for listeria fears
Longtime Fresno restaurant now out of business
Several tents set up around Fresno inviting residents to come together to pray
Slow recovery for Sanger's Las Vegas shooting victim
Show More
Families across the valley took a trip back in time for the 28th Civil War revisited at Kearney Park in southwest Fresno
Fresno Police Skywatch Helicopter Crew gets hit with green laser and pursues suspect through Fresno
Hundreds of people hit the streets of Northwest Fresno to help stop suicide
Former Miss Fresno County arrested
The grand opening celebration draws crowds of people in Downtown Fresno
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos