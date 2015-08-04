SMART LIVING

Resource Lenders

Tip #1 Be Financially Prepared
Is it better to buy or to rent a home? In the long run, if you have the right information, the answer is to buy -- for the pride of ownership, equity, and tax advantages. But don't be pressured to buy. Home ownership does come with responsibilities and the important thing is to be prepared financially. Get wise counsel from experienced professionals.
EMBED More News Videos

Tip #1 Be Financially Prepared



Tip #2 Consult with a mortgage professional
With the recent changes in FAT mortgages, it's making home ownership easier. How does the average person understand whether to buy or to refinance? Do the smart thing and consult with a mortgage professional -- a local person who understands our Valley and one that can answer your questions in a practical and easy way.
EMBED More News Videos

Tip #2 Consult with a mortgage professional



Tip #3 Self-employed borrowers - Minimum 2 years self-employed
One of the requirements for self-employed borrowers is they must be self-employed for at least two years. You will need to provide two years of personal tax returns -- including all schedules, and possibly business tax returns -- along with a current business financial statement.
EMBED More News Videos

Tip #3 Self-employed borrowers - Minimum 2 years self-employed



Brought to you by Resource Lenders
www.resourcelenders.com
(559) 225-0500


Get to know Resource Lenders better


Since 1990, Resource Lenders has served California's financing needs. Locally owned and operated, we hold a strong belief in the value of the services we perform and the individuals within our organization who perform those services. We offer mortgage refinancing and home purchase financing assistance throughout the State of California, with offices in Fresno and Visalia.

At Resource Lenders, we know our community and the political, economic and social factors that shape it. With our local knowledge and broad base of experience, we provide the information you need to make an informed decision. We bring our clients the knowledge and experience of a major lender while keeping close the values, enthusiasm, and heart that only a local lender has.
We're committed to being local leaders in our industry and local communities. By doing so we can take an active role in shaping the future of both. To do this, Resource Lenders also maintains a reputation for integrity and honesty in all of our dealings, holding each employee to the same high standard. It's this same attitude that drives our commitment to the humanitarian needs of the communities we serve with our time, energy, and financial resources.

Streamlining the Process from Anywhere in California

The following video explains how borrowers from around the State of California can use Resource Lenders' secure home loan portal to apply, track their loans, and upload documents all online.
Five Locations

Fresno Main Office
7330 N. Palm Ave Suite 106,
Fresno CA 93711
(559) 225-0500

Visalia Office
3714 West Mineral King Avenue

Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 734-0500

Fresno Alluvial Office
545 E Alluvial Ave #111
Fresno 93720
(559) 431-0500

Fresno Champlain Office
1170 E Champlain Drive, #107
Fresno, CA 93720
(559) 433-0500

Fresno Shaw Office
1415 W. Shaw Avenue
Fresno, CA 93711
(559) 248-0425
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financeloanssmart living
SMART LIVING
SPONSORED: Pacific Solar tips
Your car could soon read your emotions, the idea is that your vehicle will become your friend
Tiny canal cottage is perfect small space living
SPONSORED: Smart Living car care tips from Silva Ford
More smart living
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tips on stopping the Yo-Yo Debt cycle
Fundamentals of crowdfunding
Fundamentals of crowdfunding. Give to friends to avoid fraud
Lock down your credit
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
Police search for suspect after stabbing at Southeast Fresno gas station
Crews battle early morning farming equipment fire near Dinuba
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail
Juvenile in Visalia arrested for making terrorist threats
Former Madera Police dispatcher arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and child porn
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Walgreens plans to close hundreds of stores
Show More
Yosemite High gears up for homecoming, welcoming back football player after freak accident
Fresno Police investigate possible hate crime after student reported physical altercations on campus
Fresno City Council approves relocation of SW Fresno rendering plant after decades of complaints
Tulare Regional Medical Center Will Close
Civil lawsuit filed against Fresno Unified and man accused of lewd acts with student
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos