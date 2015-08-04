EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=889212" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tip #1 Be Financially Prepared

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=889218" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tip #2 Consult with a mortgage professional

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=889223" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tip #3 Self-employed borrowers - Minimum 2 years self-employed

Get to know Resource Lenders better

Is it better to buy or to rent a home? In the long run, if you have the right information, the answer is to buy -- for the pride of ownership, equity, and tax advantages. But don't be pressured to buy. Home ownership does come with responsibilities and the important thing is to be prepared financially. Get wise counsel from experienced professionals.With the recent changes in FAT mortgages, it's making home ownership easier. How does the average person understand whether to buy or to refinance? Do the smart thing and consult with a mortgage professional -- a local person who understands our Valley and one that can answer your questions in a practical and easy way.One of the requirements for self-employed borrowers is they must be self-employed for at least two years. You will need to provide two years of personal tax returns -- including all schedules, and possibly business tax returns -- along with a current business financial statement.(559) 225-0500Since 1990, Resource Lenders has served California's financing needs. Locally owned and operated, we hold a strong belief in the value of the services we perform and the individuals within our organization who perform those services. We offer mortgage refinancing and home purchase financing assistance throughout the State of California, with offices in Fresno and Visalia.At Resource Lenders, we know our community and the political, economic and social factors that shape it. With our local knowledge and broad base of experience, we provide the information you need to make an informed decision. We bring our clients the knowledge and experience of a major lender while keeping close the values, enthusiasm, and heart that only a local lender has.We're committed to being local leaders in our industry and local communities. By doing so we can take an active role in shaping the future of both. To do this, Resource Lenders also maintains a reputation for integrity and honesty in all of our dealings, holding each employee to the same high standard. It's this same attitude that drives our commitment to the humanitarian needs of the communities we serve with our time, energy, and financial resources.The following video explains how borrowers from around the State of California can use Resource Lenders' secure home loan portal to apply, track their loans, and upload documents all online.7330 N. Palm Ave Suite 106,Fresno CA 93711(559) 225-05003714 West Mineral King AvenueVisalia, CA 93291(559) 734-0500545 E Alluvial Ave #111Fresno 93720(559) 431-05001170 E Champlain Drive, #107Fresno, CA 93720(559) 433-05001415 W. Shaw AvenueFresno, CA 93711(559) 248-0425