Tax credits you can take advantage of on both your federal and state taxes

It's that time of year again, receipts and W2's are on the brain as people prepare their taxes for the April 18th filing deadline.This week Governor Brown's office wants to make sure you know about ways to get back thousands."When combined, the economic impact of state and federal EITC puts up to $6,000 in the pockets of our low income working families here in California," said Betty Yee, State Controller.Designed to complement the federal earned income tax credit benefits the Governors 2015 to 2016 budget established the state's first EITC.Yee detailed how more than 400,000 families received cash back-- this year people are already using the resource."As of last Saturday February 18th over 106,000 Cal EITC credits have been issued for a total of $65-million in cash back refunds."Last year, however, the Governor's Office said around $2-billion of state and federal tax credits went unclaimed.Non-profit United Way, based in Southeast Fresno, has a volunteer income tax assistance program. VITA helps around 8,000 households in Fresno and Madera County, file per year."We invest in VITA because we see it as an important way to help people with this important part of their lives," said Lindsay Callahan, United Way President and CEO.Callahan said many low income families don't file because they don't have to base on income or because they think they can't afford to. She says those families often qualify for the most amount of money in return.Anyone who makes less than $60,000 per year is eligible to get their taxes done for free through their service and learn about the tax credits available to you."It's the government understanding you're not making enough money to reinvest in yourself or something that's happening in your life. Maybe a car, your education, this is money to help you get by and get to the next level," said Callahan.To take advantage of the resource bring previous tax forms, identification, and, if you are filing jointly, both spouses need to be present.Dial 211 for the complete list of what you will need to file.