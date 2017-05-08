PERSONAL FINANCE

Valley bank offers free shredding event to combat ID theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tax season is coming to a close, which means you may have a lot of important documents lying around the house. The Central Valley Community Bank is holding a free event that aims to help protect yourself from identity theft.

The Central Valley Community Bank is hosting their 11th annual free document shredding event where people can shred confidential files safely and securely free of charge. The event runs from May 8th through May 24th and allows up to four banker boxes per person or business.

According to the identity fraud report released by Javelin Strategy & Research, there were 15.4 million victims of identity fraud in the United States in 2016 -- which equates to a total criminal impact of $16 billion.

More information on Central Valley Community Bank's 2017 Shredding Campaign

2017 Mobile Shredding Events


Cameron Park - 3311 Coach Lane
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Clovis - Clovis Main - 600 Pollasky Ave.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Exeter - SW Corner Pine & F. Street
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Event time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Fresno - Downtown - N Street at Capitol Street between Exhibit Hall & Galleria
Monday, May 8, 2017
Event time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Madera - 1919 Howard Road
Monday, May 8, 2017
Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Stockton - 2800 W. March Lane, Ste. 120
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Visalia - Caldwell - 2245 W. Caldwell Ave
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Visalia - Mission Oaks - 5412 Avenida de los Robles
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tips to help protect your identity:

  • Shred sensitive documents
  • Regularly review credit reports
  • Review account and billing statements
  • Keep important personal papers secure
  • Protect your social security number
  • Be alert to phantom websites and emails
  • Protect your computer and mobile device
  • Create passwords that mix letters, numbers and special characters, and update regularly.


FDIC Cybersecurity Checklist

  • Have computer security programs running and regularly updated to look for the latest threats.
  • Be smart about where and how you connect to the Internet.
  • Get to know standard Internet safety features.
  • Think before you click on emails and attachments if you're not sure who sent them.
  • Be suspicious if someone contacts you unexpectedly online and asks for personal information.
  • Use the most secure process available when logging into financial accounts.
  • Be discreet when using social networking sites.
  • Be careful when using smartphones and tablets.
  • Parents and caregivers should include children in their cybersecurity planning
  • Small business owners should have cybersecurity policies and training for their employees.
