Valley bank offers free shredding event to combat ID theft

2017 Mobile Shredding Events

Tips to help protect your identity:

Shred sensitive documents

Regularly review credit reports

Review account and billing statements

Keep important personal papers secure

Protect your social security number

Be alert to phantom websites and emails

Protect your computer and mobile device

Create passwords that mix letters, numbers and special characters, and update regularly.

FDIC Cybersecurity Checklist

Have computer security programs running and regularly updated to look for the latest threats.

Be smart about where and how you connect to the Internet.

Get to know standard Internet safety features.

Think before you click on emails and attachments if you're not sure who sent them.

Be suspicious if someone contacts you unexpectedly online and asks for personal information.

Use the most secure process available when logging into financial accounts.

Be discreet when using social networking sites.

Be careful when using smartphones and tablets.

Parents and caregivers should include children in their cybersecurity planning

Small business owners should have cybersecurity policies and training for their employees.

Tax season is coming to a close, which means you may have a lot of important documents lying around the house. The Central Valley Community Bank is holding a free event that aims to help protect yourself from identity theft.The Central Valley Community Bank is hosting their 11th annual free document shredding event where people can shred confidential files safely and securely free of charge. The event runs from May 8th through May 24th and allows up to four banker boxes per person or business.According to the identity fraud report released by Javelin Strategy & Research, there were 15.4 million victims of identity fraud in the United States in 2016 -- which equates to a total criminal impact of $16 billion.Tuesday, May 9, 2017Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Wednesday, May 17, 2017Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Wednesday, May 24, 2017Event time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.Monday, May 8, 2017Event time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.Monday, May 8, 2017Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.Tuesday, May 16, 2017Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Wednesday, May 10, 2017Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.Wednesday, May 24, 2017Event time: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.