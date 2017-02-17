FOOD & DRINK

Airport agents seize horse genitals hidden in juice boxes

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shows horse meat, including 13 pounds of horse genitals, from two women arriving from Mongolia at Dulles. (U.S. Department of Homeland Security via AP)

CHANTILLY, Va. --
Customs and Border Protection agents have seized 42 pounds of horse meat, including 13 pounds of horse genitals, from two women arriving from Mongolia at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The horse meat was hidden in juice boxes. One of the women said the horse genitals were for medicinal purposes.

CBP announced the seizures Thursday; the meat was seized on Jan. 29.

Neither woman was criminally charged.

Three liters of yak milk was also seized and incinerated, along with the horse meat.

CBP says horse meat is prohibited from entering the U.S. without an official certification due to fears of foot-and-mouth disease. Mongolian horse meat is always prohibited because of concerns about diseases.
