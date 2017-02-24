Ampersand to make ice cream with Girl Scout Cookies

We all scream for #GirlScoutCookie Ice Cream! Enjoying a sweet treat with my expert taste testers Alana and Olivia. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/6nr1B6Prpa — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) February 24, 2017

National girl scout cookie weekend is here, And one of Fresno's favorite ice cream shops is teaming up with local troops to bring you a sweet treat.On Saturday February 25th Ampersand will carry four different ice cream flavors using girl scout cookies -- including the Thin Mints, Carmel Delites, Peanut Butter Patties, and the new S'mores cookie. The gourmet ice cream is being made from scratch here at their Central Fresno shop.Ampersand will be open Saturday, February 25 from noon to 11 pm. The ice cream will only be available while supplies last.Girl scout cookie lovers will also be able to support local girl scouts by purchasing cookies in front of Ampersand from noon until 6 p.m. It's thanks to these cookie sales that girl scouts are able to fund new experiences such as exploring new places, giving back to their community, or attend council programs.