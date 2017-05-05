CALIFORNIA

Avocado shortage forces prices to skyrocket in California

EMBED </>More News Videos

Avocados are in short supply and are more expensive. They cost an average of $1.43 per avocado, compared to just 92 cents last year. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
What's Cinco De Mayo without margaritas and guacamole? This year we might have to say, "Hold the guac."

Avocados are in short supply and are more expensive. They cost an average of $1.43 per avocado, compared to just 92 cents last year.

The popular Haas variety is actually a little cheaper at $1.38 a piece.

The shortage is blamed on several factors, like the sudden rains in California, harsh weather in Mexico, and the fickle nature of the trees.

There are still plenty of margaritas.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on food and drink.
Related Topics:
foodavocadofoodiehealth foodcinco de mayomexicocaliforniaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
LAPD officer in desperate need of Filipino bone marrow match
Petaluma-based Lagunitas bought by Heineken
SoCal family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Fishing boat used to save California salmon population
More california
FOOD & DRINK
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
Clovis Spring Wine Walk
Loaded Cowboy Fries
How to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in space
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to go on trial in April 2018
Trump administration's SBA chief visits Fresno
High heat, rapid snow melt causes flooding in Yosemite Valley
US service member killed in Somalia
What President Trumps executive order on religious liberty actually grants
Reaction from local leaders after health care legislation passes in the House
VIDEO: Man flung from car during dramatic robbery in Madera County
Show More
Merced County authorities arrest former priest on child porn charges for second time
Suspect in critical condition after deputy involved in a shooting near Minkler
Fresno Police say missing 11-year-old boy has been found
House approves President Trump's health care bill, the American Health Care Act of 2017
Panthers' Oher accused of assaulting Uber driver
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Cinco de Mayo!
Trump administration's SBA chief visits Fresno
LAPD officer in desperate need of Filipino bone marrow match
More Video