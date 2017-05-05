Avocado shortage forces prices to skyrocket in California

What's Cinco De Mayo without margaritas and guacamole? This year we might have to say, "Hold the guac."Avocados are in short supply and are more expensive. They cost an average of $1.43 per avocado, compared to just 92 cents last year.The popular Haas variety is actually a little cheaper at $1.38 a piece.The shortage is blamed on several factors, like the sudden rains in California, harsh weather in Mexico, and the fickle nature of the trees.There are still plenty of margaritas.