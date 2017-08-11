CHEF SHAYNA

Back to school pop tarts

Make your very own homemade pop tarts.

Ingredients
  • Favorite pie crust, can use gluten free
  • Strawberry preserves
  • Favorite cookie cutter shapes
  • Small bowl of water


Directions
  1. Preheat oven to 400 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a spat mat.

  2. Gently roll out your favorite pie crust onto a lightly floured surface. Cut 2 pieces of a matching shape & repeat until you're out of dough. You can re roll and repeat.

  3. Place each pie crust on the baking sheet. Fill with a Tablespoon or 2 if your favorite preserves. Make sure to leave 1 inch border around the edge to prevent overflow.

  4. Use your finger to dampen the edge of pie crust and cover with matching piece. Use a fork to crimp and seal the edges. Repeat with remaining pieces.

  5. Bake at 400 for 10 min. Reduce temperature to 350 & cook for an additional 15 minutes.
  6. Let cool.


Prepare glaze topping
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 4 tsp milk
  • 1/4 tsp vanilla


Directions
  1. In a small bowl mix together all ingredients with a small bowl.
  2. Glaze each pop tart. Make sure to add sprinkles after glazing each pop tart as the glaze dries quickly.


(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
