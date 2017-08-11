Back to school pop tarts

- Favorite pie crust, can use gluten free
- Strawberry preserves
- Favorite cookie cutter shapes
- Small bowl of water
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a spat mat.
- Gently roll out your favorite pie crust onto a lightly floured surface. Cut 2 pieces of a matching shape & repeat until you're out of dough. You can re roll and repeat.
- Place each pie crust on the baking sheet. Fill with a Tablespoon or 2 if your favorite preserves. Make sure to leave 1 inch border around the edge to prevent overflow.
- Use your finger to dampen the edge of pie crust and cover with matching piece. Use a fork to crimp and seal the edges. Repeat with remaining pieces.
- Bake at 400 for 10 min. Reduce temperature to 350 & cook for an additional 15 minutes.
- Let cool.
Prepare glaze topping
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 4 tsp milk
- 1/4 tsp vanilla
Directions
- In a small bowl mix together all ingredients with a small bowl.
- Glaze each pop tart. Make sure to add sprinkles after glazing each pop tart as the glaze dries quickly.