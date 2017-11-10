CHEF SHAYNA

Chef Shayan: Mini Pumpkin Pies

Chef Shayna from the Young Chef's Academy shows us how to whip up some easy mini pumpkin pies you can serve after your holiday meal.

Mini Pumpkin Pies

- 1 pkg. refrigerated pie crusts

- 1 can (15 oz.) solid pack pumpkin

- 2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed

- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

- 1 pkg instant pudding, Cheesecake flavor

Garnish:

- Powdered Sugar

- 1/2 cup chopped pecans

- 1 small orange, zested

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Roll the pie crust into a 12-inch circle. Using a 3 1/2 inch cookie cutter, round or scalloped, cut out 12 pastry pieces. Do this with the second crust.

3. Gently press one pastry piece into each cup of a mini-muffin pan. You should have 24 tart shells.

4. Bake for 12 minutes until golden brown. Remove from muffin tin and let the shells cool completely.

5. To prepare the filling: Combine the pumpkin, whipped topping, and spice in a bowl. Whisk until smooth. Add the pudding mix; whisk until smooth and thickened. Cool in the fridge until you are ready to use.

6. Pipe the filling mixture into the tart shells using a star tip or a freezer bag with the corner snipped off.

7. Garnish the mini pies with a sprinkle of powdered sugar, chopped pecans, and a little bit of orange zest.
