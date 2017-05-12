CHEF SHAYNA

Chef Shayna: Mother's Day treat!

Here's a breakfast-in-bed idea for Mother's Day, Eggs in a Basket! Who wouldn't love that? (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Ingrediants:
1 package Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

12 eggs
1 cup shredded Cheese
Salt & Pepper

- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

- Place Rolls on lined baking sheet.

- Cut a well in the center of each roll and remove the center. Use fingers to press down bottom & sides of the inside of the well to make room to fill the roll with eggs.

- Sprinkle inside of each well with cheese.

- Crack and egg into the center of each roll.

- Season with salt & pepper.

- Bake for 10-15 minutes until eggs are cooked through depending on how runny you like the yolks.

- Garnish with red pepper flakes.

Happy Mother's Day!
