Chef Shayna: Mother's Day treat!

1 package Hawaiian Sweet Rolls12 eggs1 cup shredded CheeseSalt & Pepper- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.- Place Rolls on lined baking sheet.- Cut a well in the center of each roll and remove the center. Use fingers to press down bottom & sides of the inside of the well to make room to fill the roll with eggs.- Sprinkle inside of each well with cheese.- Crack and egg into the center of each roll.- Season with salt & pepper.- Bake for 10-15 minutes until eggs are cooked through depending on how runny you like the yolks.- Garnish with red pepper flakes.Happy Mother's Day!