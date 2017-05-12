Chef Shayna: Mother's Day treat!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Ingrediants:
1 package Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
12 eggs
1 cup shredded Cheese
Salt & Pepper
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place Rolls on lined baking sheet.
- Cut a well in the center of each roll and remove the center. Use fingers to press down bottom & sides of the inside of the well to make room to fill the roll with eggs.
- Sprinkle inside of each well with cheese.
- Crack and egg into the center of each roll.
- Season with salt & pepper.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes until eggs are cooked through depending on how runny you like the yolks.
- Garnish with red pepper flakes.
Happy Mother's Day!