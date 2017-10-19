CHEF SHAYNA

Chef Shayna: Pumpkin Soup

Scrumptious Pumpkin Soup in a Pumpkin

-1 Sugar Pumpkin, deseeded

-1/2 shallot, sliced

-1 garlic clove minced

-Vegetable or Chicken Stock

-1 TB maple syrup

-free sprinkles of nutmeg

-Parmesan Cheese

-Salt & pepper

Garnish:
Heavy whipping cream or full fat coconut milk/cream

1. Preheat the oven to 400

2. Use a pairing knife to remove the top of the pumpkin and scrape out the seeds & fibrous strands.

3. Add in the shallots & garlic and pour in the Stock leaving a border an inch from the top. Add in maple syrup a few shakes of nutmeg & salt & pepper to taste. Sprinkle on Parmesan cheese & return the lid to the pumpkin.

4. Place on a baking sheet and put in the oven for 1 1/2 hours until the outside of the pumpkin softens. If the stem starts to burn cover it with a piece of tin foil.

5. After removing it from the oven pour in a little bit of heavy cream or coconut milk. Use a spoon to scrape down the side and stir together. You have the option to use an immersion blender to blend it all together to make a creamy soup. Be careful not to knick the sides of the pumpkin.

6. Serve in the pumpkin & enjoy
CHEF SHAYNA
