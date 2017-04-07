CHEF SHAYNA

Chef Shayna: Slow Cooker Thai Chicken with Peanut Sauce

Chef Shayna's Slow Cooker Thai Chicken with Peanut Sauce

We are whipping up a tasty Thai-inspired chicken dish.

Slow Cooker Thai Chicken with Peanut Sauce

12 chicken drumsticks
1/2 cup salsa
1/4 cup peanut butter
3 T lime juice
3 T soy sauce
3 T water

2 T fresh minced ginger or 1/2 tsp powdered Ginger
1/4 cup sugar
2 cloves garlic, minced

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a slow cooker on low for 6 hours.

If freezing, place all ingredients into gallon-sized freezer bag. Thaw in refrigerator overnight, dump into slow cooker & cook on low 6 hours.
