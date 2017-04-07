Chef Shayna: Slow Cooker Thai Chicken with Peanut Sauce

We are whipping up a tasty Thai-inspired chicken dish.12 chicken drumsticks1/2 cup salsa1/4 cup peanut butter3 T lime juice3 T soy sauce3 T water2 T fresh minced ginger or 1/2 tsp powdered Ginger1/4 cup sugar2 cloves garlic, mincedInstructions:Place all ingredients in a slow cooker on low for 6 hours.If freezing, place all ingredients into gallon-sized freezer bag. Thaw in refrigerator overnight, dump into slow cooker & cook on low 6 hours.