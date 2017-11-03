  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Fresno Police hold press conference regarding stolen guns from PRK Arms
CHEF SHAYNA

Chef Shayna: Twice Baked Potatoes

Chef Shayna from the Young Chef's Academy shows you a simple recipe for twice baked potatoes that you can make for dinner tonight.

Twice Baked Potatoes

- 4 Potatoes

- 4 Tbs butter

- 1/2 cup bacon, pre-cooked and crumbled

- 1/2 cup sour cream

- 1/2 cup shredded cheese

- 1 cup milk

- Salt and pepper, to taste

- Green onions, sliced for garnish

Preheat oven too 400

Rub olive oil all over the potato and season with generous amount of salt. Place potatoes on lined baking sheet and place in the oven for 1 hour. Remove and reduce the temperature to 350 Slice potatoes in 1/2 length wise and gently scoop out the potato, making sure to leave the shell in tact as a rim to support the filling.

Place the scooped potato in a medium bowl and combine with remaining ingredients.

Lay the hallowed potato skin on baking sheet and spoon in filling mixture. I like to do heaping mounds. Sprinkle on more cheese.

You can wrap and freeze it at this point or continue to prepare by placing them in the oven at 350 for 15-20 additional minutes.

Garnish with sliced green onions.

Enjoy!

Check out www.ChefShayna.com for additional flavor options.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrecipeChef Shayna
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHEF SHAYNA
Chef Shayna: Candy Spiders and Spider Web Chocolate Bark
Chef Shayna: Pumpkin Soup
Chef Shayna: Naan Flatbread two ways
Chef Shayna: Stuffed Bell Peppers
More Chef Shayna
FOOD & DRINK
Longtime Fresno restaurant now out of business
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Chef Shayna: Candy Spiders and Spider Web Chocolate Bark
Starbucks releases new 'Zombie Frap' for Halloween
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Officers still searching for 2 of the suspects accused in a massive gun store burglary
Californians who attended Route 91 are eligible for victim relief funds from both California and Nevada
San Joaquin River Conservancy to choose best point of access to new trail
Yosemite Park visitors to see extra road closures over the weekend
City of Fresno making a half a million dollar gamble on Temperance Flat Dam Project
Fresno man accused of killing a Calwa toddler pleaded not guilty
Strathmore man says TCSO deputies severely beat him, unlawfully detained him
7th annual Pomegranate Festival, record rainfall impacts crops
Show More
Cops: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Fresno Police arrest 4 of the suspects from PRK Arms burglary in Modesto
Local Las Vegas shooting victim is heading home
Fresno felon turned social media darling out of jail after pleading guilty
Dramatic video shows mangled bus after terror attack crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos