Chef Shayna: Twice Baked Potatoes

Chef Shayna from the Young Chef's Academy shows you a simple recipe for twice baked potatoes that you can make for dinner tonight.- 4 Potatoes- 4 Tbs butter- 1/2 cup bacon, pre-cooked and crumbled- 1/2 cup sour cream- 1/2 cup shredded cheese- 1 cup milk- Salt and pepper, to taste- Green onions, sliced for garnishPreheat oven too 400Rub olive oil all over the potato and season with generous amount of salt. Place potatoes on lined baking sheet and place in the oven for 1 hour. Remove and reduce the temperature to 350 Slice potatoes in 1/2 length wise and gently scoop out the potato, making sure to leave the shell in tact as a rim to support the filling.Place the scooped potato in a medium bowl and combine with remaining ingredients.Lay the hallowed potato skin on baking sheet and spoon in filling mixture. I like to do heaping mounds. Sprinkle on more cheese.You can wrap and freeze it at this point or continue to prepare by placing them in the oven at 350 for 15-20 additional minutes.Garnish with sliced green onions.Enjoy!Check outfor additional flavor options.