Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
CHEF SHAYNA
Chef Shayna: Virgin Sangria
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1724785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
(KFSN)
KFSN
Friday, January 27, 2017 05:02PM
Related Topics:
food
Chef Shayna
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
CHEF SHAYNA
Chef Shayna: Sausage Lentil Stew
Chicken and veggie skillet One Skillet Supper recipe
Year Year's Eve cocktail recipes
Bacon & Brie Stuffed French toast
More Chef Shayna
FOOD & DRINK
Should you be pro pulse foods?
Most searched Super Bowl foods
Fun facts about peanut butter
Chef Shayna: Sausage Lentil Stew
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Activists gather at Fresno City Hall to protest mayor's "sanctuary city" decision
1 killed in school bus and van head-on crash near Stevinson, CHP says
Trump signs executive action for 'new vetting measures' to keep 'radical Islamic terrorists' out of U.S.
Helicopter crew rescued after being stranded in Sequoia National Forest
Poverello House looks for community help in upgrading aging building
New Trump Agency Memo Gags Staff Communications, Democrats Say
Vice President Mike Pence Tells March for Life: 'Life Is Winning Again in America'
Show More
Outcry from Squaw Valley residents amid concern convicted sex-offender may still move to area
Pedestrian killed crossing HWY 99 after accident near Visalia
'Mannix' star Mike Connors dies at 91
One person killed in crash on Golden State in Fresno County
Top 2 administrators at Parlier Unified placed on administrative leave
More News
Top Video
1 killed in school bus and van head-on crash near Stevinson, CHP says
Activists gather at Fresno City Hall to protest mayor's "sanctuary city" decision
Fresno Humane Society telling pet owners to keep pets safe and dry during wet weather
Pedestrian killed crossing HWY 99 after accident near Visalia
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno