A light and healthy dish that makes for a perfect lunch.
Ingredients
- Spinach, chopped
- Optional: watercress
- 1 bunch asparagus
- 1 bulb fresh fennel
- 1 bunch radishes
- 1 cucumber
- 1 carrot, shredded
- 1 avocado, sliced
- 6 oz goat cheese
- Optional- shredded chicken
Directions
- Prepare fennel by cutting off the stalks & fronds. You can reserve these for later to add as seasoning for the salad or for another dish (like seafood). Slice fennel and sauté in 1 TB butter until browned. Remove from heat & let cool.
- Prepare asparagus- break off bottom by bending asparagus away from you. Chop remaining part into 1 inch slices. Place in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Drain water and blanch asparagus in an cold ice bath. This helps the asparagus to retain a vibrant green color and crispness.
- Chop spinach and place at the bottom of a serving bowl mix in shredded carrots. Layer on thinly slices radishes, cucumber & avocado for color & texture.
- Sprinkle on goat cheese.
Lemon Vinaigrette
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- Juice from 1 lemon
- 1 tsp garlic
- 1 to sugar
- Salt & pepper to taste
Can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.