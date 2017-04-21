Spinach, chopped

Optional: watercress

1 bunch asparagus

1 bulb fresh fennel

1 bunch radishes

1 cucumber

1 carrot, shredded

1 avocado, sliced

6 oz goat cheese

Optional- shredded chicken

Prepare fennel by cutting off the stalks & fronds. You can reserve these for later to add as seasoning for the salad or for another dish (like seafood). Slice fennel and sauté in 1 TB butter until browned. Remove from heat & let cool.

Prepare asparagus- break off bottom by bending asparagus away from you. Chop remaining part into 1 inch slices. Place in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Drain water and blanch asparagus in an cold ice bath. This helps the asparagus to retain a vibrant green color and crispness.

Chop spinach and place at the bottom of a serving bowl mix in shredded carrots. Layer on thinly slices radishes, cucumber & avocado for color & texture.

Sprinkle on goat cheese.

1/3 cup olive oil

Juice from 1 lemon

1 tsp garlic

1 to sugar

Salt & pepper to taste

A light and healthy dish that makes for a perfect lunch.Option to add shredded chicken. Serve with homemade lemon vinaigrette.Mix all ingredients in a jar with a lid.Can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.