Spring Salad

A light and healthy dish that makes for a perfect lunch. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
A light and healthy dish that makes for a perfect lunch.

Ingredients
  • Spinach, chopped
  • Optional: watercress
  • 1 bunch asparagus
  • 1 bulb fresh fennel
  • 1 bunch radishes
  • 1 cucumber
  • 1 carrot, shredded
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 6 oz goat cheese
  • Optional- shredded chicken

Directions
  1. Prepare fennel by cutting off the stalks & fronds. You can reserve these for later to add as seasoning for the salad or for another dish (like seafood). Slice fennel and sauté in 1 TB butter until browned. Remove from heat & let cool.

  2. Prepare asparagus- break off bottom by bending asparagus away from you. Chop remaining part into 1 inch slices. Place in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Drain water and blanch asparagus in an cold ice bath. This helps the asparagus to retain a vibrant green color and crispness.

  3. Chop spinach and place at the bottom of a serving bowl mix in shredded carrots. Layer on thinly slices radishes, cucumber & avocado for color & texture.

  4. Sprinkle on goat cheese.
Option to add shredded chicken. Serve with homemade lemon vinaigrette.

Lemon Vinaigrette
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • 1 tsp garlic
  • 1 to sugar
  • Salt & pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients in a jar with a lid.

Can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.
