Chicken and veggie skillet One Skillet Supper
Serves 4
4-6 chicken thighs

1 lb Brussels sprouts
1 large sweet potato

Marinade
2 TB lemon juice
2 TB orange juice
1 TB minced garlic

2 TB brown sugar
Dash of red pepper
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper
5 TB Olive oil, divided

Directions:

1. In a gallon bag, mix all marinade ingredients together and blend until sugar dissolves. Place chicken in bag and marinate at least 20 minutes in the fridge. Meanwhile preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Heat an oven proof skillet (like a cast iron skillet) over medium high heat. When ready place chicken thighs in skillet. Pan sear on each side for a few minutes. Turn off heat and Remove chicken to a plate.

3. Chop sweet potatoes into cubes no larger than 1 inch. It is important for cook time that they are not too big. Slice off end of Brussels sprouts and cut in half. Combine veggies in 2 TB olive oil with a little salt and pepper.

4. Place veggies on heated skillet and stir well. Place chicken thighs on top of veggies and place in the oven. Bake for 24-30 minutes, or until internal temperature of chicken is 165.

5. Serve immediately and enjoy!
