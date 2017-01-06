4-6 chicken thighs1 lb Brussels sprouts1 large sweet potato2 TB lemon juice2 TB orange juice1 TB minced garlic2 TB brown sugarDash of red pepper1 tsp salt1/2 tsp pepper5 TB Olive oil, divided1. In a gallon bag, mix all marinade ingredients together and blend until sugar dissolves. Place chicken in bag and marinate at least 20 minutes in the fridge. Meanwhile preheat oven to 425 degrees.2. Heat an oven proof skillet (like a cast iron skillet) over medium high heat. When ready place chicken thighs in skillet. Pan sear on each side for a few minutes. Turn off heat and Remove chicken to a plate.3. Chop sweet potatoes into cubes no larger than 1 inch. It is important for cook time that they are not too big. Slice off end of Brussels sprouts and cut in half. Combine veggies in 2 TB olive oil with a little salt and pepper.4. Place veggies on heated skillet and stir well. Place chicken thighs on top of veggies and place in the oven. Bake for 24-30 minutes, or until internal temperature of chicken is 165.5. Serve immediately and enjoy!