Chilaquiles appetizer recipe

Chef Shayna from the Young Chef's Academy shows us how to make delicious appetizer bites that are perfect for the big game this weekend.

Ingredients:
  • 1 lb corn tortillas
  • Vegetable oil for frying
  • 20oz red enchilada sauce
  • 10 eggs
  • 6 oz Monterrey check cheese
  • 2 TB cilantro, chopped
  • 1 TB diced green chiles
  • 1/3 tsp salt
  • Optional garnishes: sour cream, cilantro, lime wedges

Directions
1. Preheat oven 350 degrees. Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray.

2. Cut tortillas into strips. Fry over medium heat, using enough oil to barely cover strips. Fry tortillas until golden brown and begin to crisp.

3. Add enchilada sauce and stir to combine. Remove from the heat and let the mixture cool for a few minutes.

4. In a medium bowl, combine eggs, cheese, cilantro, green chiles, & salt. Gently stir in the tortillas & enchilada sauce.

5. Scoop mixture into muffin tins. Bake 20 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oven and serve hot.

Garnish with sour cream, cilantro, & lime wedges.

Enjoy!
