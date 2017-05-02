Sip sip hooray! We're talking Old Town Clovis' Spring Wine walk. Sip, Shop and taste your way through the streets of OTC. Sat 5-8:30pm. pic.twitter.com/3U7p3ZL8dG — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 2, 2017

It's a chance to shop, sip and taste your way through Clovis.The Spring Wine Walk features wines from all over the Central Valley and coast. In addition to enjoying live music you can stop at local businesses who will offer tastes of the best wines from the Coast to the Central Valley, along with restaurants serving bites of their most delicious meals.Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 on the day of the event, but it may sell out, so purchase your tickets early.Saturday, May 6, 5 to 8:30 p.m.