FRESNO COUNTY

Competition names Fresno County's best restaurants

(ABC30 Action News)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The votes are in and the community has made their selection for the best places to eat in Fresno County.

An awards ceremony was held Monday night at the new exhibit hall for the 2016 Best of the Valley competition.

Winners included Dog House Grill for Best Sports Bar, House of Juju for Best Burger, and Wassabi for Best Sushi.

The lifetime achievement award went to Jim Pardini of Pardini's Catering and Banquets.

The complete list of winners, including the restaurant named Fresno's "Best Kept Secret, is below:


2016 Best of the Valley Category Winners



- Best Breakfast: Batter Up Pancakes

- Best Fast Food: In-n-Out Burgers

- Best Fast Casual Restaurant: The Habit Burger

- Best Asian Restaurant: Wassabi

- Best Mexican Restaurant: Casa Corona

- Best Family Dining: Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co.

- Best Fine Dining: Cracked Pepper Bistro

- Best Pizza: Me-n-Ed's

- Best Sushi: Wassabi

- Best Winery: Engelmann Cellars

- Best Sports Bar: Dog House Grill

- Best Hotel/Casino Dining: Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

- Best Italian Restaurant: The Annex Kitchen

- Best Newcomer: Riley's Brew Pub

- Best Kept Secret: Chef Paul's Cafe

- Friendliest Service: Starving Artists Bistro

- Best Watering Hole: The Mad Duck Craft Brewery

- Most Romantic Restaurant: Parma Ristorante

- Best Steak House: Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Best Banquet: Love & Garlic

- Best Catering: Pardini's Catering & Banquets

- Best Burger: House of Juju

- Best Sandwich: Sam's Italian Deli & Market

- Best Craft Brewery: Sequoia Brewing Co.

- Best Country Club Dining: Copper River Country Club

- Best Indian Restaurant: Elephant Lounge

- Best Bakery: La Boulangerie

- Best Seafood: Pismo's Coastal Grill

- Best Mediterranean: Mediterranean Grill & Café

- Best Barbeque: Dog House Grill

- Beverage Purveyor/Supplier of the Year: Valley Wide Beverage Company

- Purveyor/Supplier of the Year: Challenge Dairy

- Restaurateur of the Year: Jimmy Pardini

- Lifetime Achievement Award: Jim Pardini
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
