NYC burger joint Black Tap showcases crazy milk shakes

Crazy shake creations.

By Jamie Nguyen, Todd Pierce
SOHO, Manhattan --
A New York City restaurant named for its hamburgers and beers is getting upstaged by its crazy milk shakes.

At Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in SoHo, the name doesn't say it all. Yes, they serve beers and burgers, but they've become quite the sensation thanks to their unique shakes.
***Check out the video above to see the crazy shakes.***
Traditionalists can get their chocolate, vanilla and strawberry milk shakes. But those who are bold can get what's called "the crazy shakes."

Some of the shakes include: cotton candy, a strawberry shake, the sweet n' salty peanut butter shake, and the sour power black cherry shake.

These shakes will set you back $15. But they're not just a treat for the tummy, they're a feast for the eyes.

The restaurant has four locations across Manhattan: SoHo, Downtown, in the Meatpacking District and Midtown.
