A New York City restaurant named for its hamburgers and beers is getting upstaged by its crazy milk shakes.At Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in SoHo, the name doesn't say it all. Yes, they serve beers and burgers, but they've become quite the sensation thanks to their unique shakes.Traditionalists can get their chocolate, vanilla and strawberry milk shakes. But those who are bold can get what's called "the crazy shakes."Some of the shakes include: cotton candy, a strawberry shake, the sweet n' salty peanut butter shake, and the sour power black cherry shake.These shakes will set you back $15. But they're not just a treat for the tummy, they're a feast for the eyes.The restaurant has four locations across Manhattan: SoHo, Downtown, in the Meatpacking District and Midtown.