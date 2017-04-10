U.S. & WORLD

Salad sold at Walmart recalled after dead bat found inside bag

A salad sold in Walmart has been recalled after a dead bat was found inside the package. (WPVI)

A recall has been issued for a packaged salad after a dead bat was found inside a container.

Fresh Express issued a recall for a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold at Walmart.

The recall was issued after a dead bat was found in a package of salad purchased in Florida.

Officials say two people ate the salad before the bat was found in the package.

They have been tested for rabies.

Recalled Product Details:

- Organic Marketside Spring Mix - 5 oz. clear container

- Production Code of G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14 2017, located on the top label
- UPC Code of 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container next to the bar code

The company says the salads were sold mainly in southern states.

Fresh Express says consumers who may have already purchased the recalled product should discard and not consume it.

A full refund is available where purchased or by calling the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

ONLINE: MORE INFORMATION

------
