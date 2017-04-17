CHEF SHAYNA

Deviled Egg Recipes

EMBED </>More News Videos

How to spice up ordinary deviled eggs and make the Perfect appetizer for your Easter Sunday gatherings.

How to spice up ordinary deviled eggs and make the Perfect appetizer for your Easter Sunday gatherings.
How to hard boil eggs:
  1. Place egg in pot and add cold water to cover the eggs by 2 inches. Turn stove to medium high heat. Bring water to a rolling boil, where eggs are shaking violently. Let maintain this boil for 2 minutes. Then turn off heat, place a lid on the pot and let sit for 12 minutes.

  2. Drain hot water and fill pot with cold water and ice to begin to cool the eggs. Let cool for 20 minutes. You can store hard boiled eggs in the fridge for a well.

  3. The shells will peel easiest if the eggs have cooled.


Spiced up Deviled Eggs- (inspired by R&D Kitchen)
  • 8 large eggs
  • 3 TB mayonnaise
  • 3 TB finely chopped celery
  • 2 TB finely chopped scallion
  • 2 TB finely chopped pickled relish
  • 2 tsp yellow mustard
  • 2 tsp finely chopped Italian parsley, more for garnish
  • Few dashes hot sauce, plus more for garnish


Directions
Mix egg yolks with remaining ingredients until well combined. Fill halved eggs. Garnish with additional hot sauce and chopped parsley.

Pink beet pickled Deviled eggs
  • 6 hard boiled eggs
  • 1 jar pickled beets
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 TB peppercorn
  • 1 tsp salt


Filling:
  • 2 TB olive oil
  • 1 TB vinegar
  • 1 TB mayo
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 tsp curry powder
  • Salt & pepper, to taste


Directions
  1. Place eggs in a jar with pickled beets, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, peppercorns, & salt. Let sit for 12 hours up to 3 days.

  2. Remove eggs, carefully slice in half (the liquid will stain). Remove the yolk and mix with filling ingredients.

  3. Pipe into egg halves. Sprinkle with salt & pepper and serve.
Related Topics:
foodChef Shaynarecipe
Load Comments
CHEF SHAYNA
Chef Shayna: Slow Cooker Thai Chicken with Peanut Sauce
Spring rolls recipe
Spring Garden Farfalle
Shepherd's Pie recipe
More Chef Shayna
FOOD & DRINK
Clovis Culinary Center coming soon for aspiring and professional chefs
This life-size Belle is made of Peeps
Chronic Tacos Opening Two Valley Locations
People turning would be trash into edible treasure
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family say 16-year-old homicide suspect still critical after being shot by Fresno Police
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Tranquillity
2 stabbed in fight between friends in Downtown Fresno
Search widens for Facebook murder suspect
1 dead, 2 injured after shots ring out at Selma party
Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on N. Korea
Cleveland police search for man in Facebook Live fatal shooting
Show More
Manhunt underway for murder suspect who posted video of killing on Facebook: Police
Memorial for mother and daughter killed in accident stolen near Kerman
Madera police hope surveillance video will lead to arrest of furniture thief
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
Prince death investigation documents to be unsealed
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Tranquillity
Family say 16-year-old homicide suspect still critical after being shot by Fresno Police
2 stabbed in fight between friends in Downtown Fresno
Search widens for Facebook murder suspect
More Video