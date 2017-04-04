GOOD NEWS

Downtown Visalia Wine Walk

Visalia businesses are gearing up for one of their busiest times of year.

FRESNO, California --
Visalia businesses are gearing up for one of their busiest times of year.

Bring your appetite and your walking shoes because the Downtown Visalia Wine Walk is just 2 days away.

More than 30 merchants will be participating in this 6th annual event along Main Street. You'll have the chance to sample wine with pairings of cheese, chocolate, olive oils and appetizers. Live music will also be playing as you stroll through downtown.

The 6th annual Downtown Visalia Wine Walk is this Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30pm. Tickets are $40.
Visit www.downtownvisalia.com for more on formation.
