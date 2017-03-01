Eating healthier is getting a little easier in Fresno

The blenders are whirring and the juice is being pressed at one of Fresno's newest business-- Raw Earth Juicery."Its 100-percent plant based. The entire menu is plant based, all of our smoothies, juice, and smoothie bowls," said Rick Rosales, owner of Raw Earth Juicery.Rosales said he is passionate about health in all his products."We make homemade almond milk from scratch. There are no chemicals, there are no preservatives, and we make a fresh batch daily."Rosales and his family run the local business-- they just opened in December. He said everything is organic and as natural as can be and showed us how they make their best seller smoothie bowl with all natural ingredients. He said customers care about what they're putting in their body."When they get the correct living nutrient, dense bio-available fruits, and vegetables juices and smoothies into their diet, they feel really good."Over at Farm Fresh Bowls in the Campus Pointe in Fresno, customers are lining up for a bowl of good food."We make everything in house from scratch, so you're really getting really quality cooking and food," said Kristen Vaz, Farm Fresh Bowls owner.Vaz said they use farm fresh ingredients and buy from local growers to make their food. She says every bowl is balanced to fit your nutritional needs."So you're really getting something that hits your body, gives you energy, and makes you feel good and your body is using it."Making every bowl something people can feel good about eating.