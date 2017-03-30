FOOD & DRINK

Foodies rejoice! There are new items on the Grizzlies' menu

We are exactly one week away from the Fresno Grizzlies opening day! (KFSN)

Our team isn't the only thing looking good. Game day grub has a whole new look -- and taste.
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Next Thursday the Fresno Grizzlies are kicking off their 20th season!

Some of the classics, like tacos, will still be available, but there will also be some new specialty items. They are offering a variety of loaded hot dogs -- including the firecracker, a spicy twist on a ballpark frank, and the "oink, cluck, moo," which is pretty self explanatory when it comes to ingredients.

Opening day is Thursday, April 6th. Grizzlies take on the Reno Aces at 7 o clock.
