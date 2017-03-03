French Onion Soup recipe

- 4-5 large yellow onions, peeled & sliced
- 3 TB butter
- 3 TB minced garlic
- 3 TB flour
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 6 cups beef stock
- 1 tsp soy sauce (or Worcestershire)
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- Salt and Peppter to taste
- Baguette
- Sliced cheese- gruyere, asiago, swiss or parmesan
Directions
- Begin by caramelizing onions in a large dutch oven or stock pot.
- Melt butter in pot over medium heat and stir in onions making sure to coat well. This process can take up to 1 hour.
- Once the onions are a nice golden color, add in the garlic and sauté.
- Sprinkle in the flour and stir.
- Pour in the white wine and deglaze the pan with a wood spoon.
- Add stock & seasoning and bring to a simmer.
- When ready, ladle the soup into an oven safe bowls.
- Float a slice of baguette and 1-2 pieces of cheese.
- Pop into oven under broiler for a few minutes until cheese is golden & bubbly.
Serve & enjoy!