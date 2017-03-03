FOOD & DRINK

French Onion Soup recipe

If you're looking for something warm to eat on a cold night, you might want to try a bowl of hot soup.

Ingredients
  • 4-5 large yellow onions, peeled & sliced
  • 3 TB butter
  • 3 TB minced garlic
  • 3 TB flour
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 6 cups beef stock
  • 1 tsp soy sauce (or Worcestershire)
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 tsp dried thyme
  • Salt and Peppter to taste
  • Baguette
  • Sliced cheese- gruyere, asiago, swiss or parmesan

Directions
  1. Begin by caramelizing onions in a large dutch oven or stock pot.

  2. Melt butter in pot over medium heat and stir in onions making sure to coat well. This process can take up to 1 hour.

  3. Once the onions are a nice golden color, add in the garlic and sauté.

  4. Sprinkle in the flour and stir.

  5. Pour in the white wine and deglaze the pan with a wood spoon.

  6. Add stock & seasoning and bring to a simmer.

  7. When ready, ladle the soup into an oven safe bowls.

  8. Float a slice of baguette and 1-2 pieces of cheese.

  9. Pop into oven under broiler for a few minutes until cheese is golden & bubbly.


Serve & enjoy!
