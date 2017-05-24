Fresno joins list of big cities around the globe to offer the Uber Eats app

The sizzling Korean beef and short ribs at Koja Kitchen is just a few taps away using the Uber Eats app on your phone."The way it works is based upon your location. You'll see restaurants that are available to deliver for you," said restaurant manager Noy Chanthalangsy.Chanthalangsy figures it is the perfect way to introduce their Japanese-Korean fusion food to new customers."It should arrive fresh and hot. I think we have an order."The app's impact was that immediate-- once you place an order it pops up on the restaurant's iPad. Drivers are normally close by ready for a pickup.Uber Eats General Manager Clay Carroll said over 80 Fresno-Clovis area restaurants, including Butterfish Poke and Phoenician Garden, pay 35-percent of the phone order to be part of the platform."For that they obviously get the marketing that we put out to market to new consumers and they get access to a consumer base that they wouldn't otherwise have."The folks at Koja Kitchen said the Uber Eats app allows them to connect at a different level."It is so convenient. You can be a couch potato. Order the food. It's easy," said Chanthalangsy.Fresno State played a big part in making the app available here.Helana is an Uber driver who figures she will make extra money delivering food, especially to college students."We have our study group and you get hungry okay. You gotta get somebody. Who is gonna go with this person and gets everybody's money? Well you can just sit there on your phone, study, and order your food and have it brought to you."For each delivery, add $6.99 to your bill.Fresno's considered a mid-sized city but some people do not like to deal with backed-up traffic and jammed parking lots, so local restaurants figure they will benefit from the Uber Eats app.