Fresno State Sweet Corn Dip recipe

Ingredients
  • 4 ears of Corn
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 4 oz cream cheese
  • 1 cup shredded Pepper Jack, divided
  • 1 garlic minced
  • 1 Jalapeño, minced
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1/2 red onion
  • 1/2 red bell pepper
  • salt & pepper

Garnishes
  • Cotija Cheese
  • Avocado
  • Chopped Cilantro


Directions
  1. Preheat oven 375

  2. In a bowl mix together sour cream, mayo, cream cheese and 1/2 cup of shredded cheese until well combined.

  3. In a cast iron skillet (or oven safe pan) heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Sauté garlic, Jalapeño, onion, red bell pepper & onion for 5 minutes until fragrant & browned. Stir in corn. Sprinkle in chili powder & salt and pepper.

  4. Turn off heat & stir in cheese mixture.

  5. Sprinkle on remaining shredded cheese.

  6. Put in oven for 30 minutes until the cheese is bubbly & the edge starts to brown.


Garnish with Cotija Cheese, chopped cilantro, avocado & serve hot with Tortilla Chips

This recipe can be made in advance, stored in the fridge before putting in the oven. You will want to serve it immediately after heating.
