Fresno State Sweet Corn Dip recipe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Ingredients
- 4 ears of Corn
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 4 oz cream cheese
- 1 cup shredded Pepper Jack, divided
- 1 garlic minced
- 1 Jalapeño, minced
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1/2 red onion
- 1/2 red bell pepper
- salt & pepper
Garnishes
- Cotija Cheese
- Avocado
- Chopped Cilantro
Directions
- Preheat oven 375
- In a bowl mix together sour cream, mayo, cream cheese and 1/2 cup of shredded cheese until well combined.
- In a cast iron skillet (or oven safe pan) heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Sauté garlic, Jalapeño, onion, red bell pepper & onion for 5 minutes until fragrant & browned. Stir in corn. Sprinkle in chili powder & salt and pepper.
- Turn off heat & stir in cheese mixture.
- Sprinkle on remaining shredded cheese.
- Put in oven for 30 minutes until the cheese is bubbly & the edge starts to brown.
Garnish with Cotija Cheese, chopped cilantro, avocado & serve hot with Tortilla Chips
This recipe can be made in advance, stored in the fridge before putting in the oven. You will want to serve it immediately after heating.