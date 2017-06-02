Fresno State Sweet Corn Dip recipe

4 ears of Corn

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

4 oz cream cheese

1 cup shredded Pepper Jack, divided

1 garlic minced

1 Jalapeño, minced

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 red onion

1/2 red bell pepper

salt & pepper

Cotija Cheese

Avocado

Chopped Cilantro

Preheat oven 375

In a bowl mix together sour cream, mayo, cream cheese and 1/2 cup of shredded cheese until well combined.

In a cast iron skillet (or oven safe pan) heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Sauté garlic, Jalapeño, onion, red bell pepper & onion for 5 minutes until fragrant & browned. Stir in corn. Sprinkle in chili powder & salt and pepper.

Turn off heat & stir in cheese mixture.

Sprinkle on remaining shredded cheese.

Put in oven for 30 minutes until the cheese is bubbly & the edge starts to brown.

Garnish with Cotija Cheese, chopped cilantro, avocado & serve hot with Tortilla ChipsThis recipe can be made in advance, stored in the fridge before putting in the oven. You will want to serve it immediately after heating.