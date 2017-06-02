FOOD & DRINK

Fresno State Sweet Corn goes on sale today!

EMBED </>More Videos

A Valley tradition dating back almost four decades.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Valley tradition dating back almost four decades.

Last year more than 200 shoppers lined up outside at the Gibson Farm Market on the first morning of sweet corn sales. If that occurs again this year, groups will again be let in periodically to remain within the building's capacity of 50 customers at a time.

More than 740,000 ears were sold in 2016. Shoppers purchased 36,892 ears on opening day last year and 118,000 ears in the opening week.

The store will have special opening weekend hours from 7 a.m. To 7 p.m. On Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 3; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.
Chef Shayna's Fresno State Sweet Corn Dip recipe
Fresno State Sweet Corn Dip recipe
With fresno state sweet corn hitting the shelves today, Chef Shayna has the perfect appetizer you can make with that fresh vegetable.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodagricultureFresno StateFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Fresno State Sweet Corn Dip recipe
National Doughnut Day: Where to get free doughnuts
New taco shop holds soft open month before officially opening
North Fresno Whiskey Festival
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fresno girl wins Scripps National Spelling Bee
Autopsy reveals woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire victim of homicide
3 people caught with 20 pounds of marijuana in Visalia
Man arrested in Porterville for spreading nails around police and fire station
Kings County detectives hope 3D images from FBI will help them identify deceased woman
Doctor determines Kori Muhammad incompetent to stand trial
Credit card breach at Chipotle impacting stores nationwide and in the Valley
Show More
Senator Feinstein visits Central Valley, criticizes President's decision to dump climate change policies
At least 35 dead in Philippine resort attack
City leaders in Chowchilla planning for future with major development project
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
More News
Top Video
Fresno girl wins Scripps National Spelling Bee
Man arrested in Porterville for spreading nails around police and fire station
New taco shop holds soft open month before officially opening
3 people caught with 20 pounds of marijuana in Visalia
More Video