Fresno State Sweet Corn goes on sale today!

A Valley tradition dating back almost four decades.Last year more than 200 shoppers lined up outside at the Gibson Farm Market on the first morning of sweet corn sales. If that occurs again this year, groups will again be let in periodically to remain within the building's capacity of 50 customers at a time.More than 740,000 ears were sold in 2016. Shoppers purchased 36,892 ears on opening day last year and 118,000 ears in the opening week.The store will have special opening weekend hours from 7 a.m. To 7 p.m. On Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 3; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.