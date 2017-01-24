FOOD & DRINK

Fun facts about peanut butter

(Shutterstock)

Peanut butter lovers, Tuesday is a good day to spread your love of the gooey snack. It's National Peanut Butter Day!

So grab a spoon and a jar of the good stuff and dig in to these fun facts.

"Peanut butter" has a legal definition

In order to call your product "peanut butter," it has to contain 90 percent peanuts, according to FDA standards. These standards, which took a decade to agree upon, were proposed in 1961 because manufacturers were adding so much glycerin to their products to keep the oil from separating.

It was popularized during the World Wars

Though peanut butter had been around before the World Wars, the U.S. Armed Forces discovered that peanut butter -- specifically the peanut butter sandwich -- was an easy way to get protein to the troops, according to the National Peanut Board. This led to widespread affinity for the food.

It has fat -- but it's good fat

Peanut butter is considered a good source of "healthy fats," like avocado, according to the American Heart Association. As an added bonus, the American Diabetes Association recommends it as part of a low-carb snack.

Half of U.S. consumption of peanuts is peanut butter

The most popular way to eat peanuts is, of course, peanut butter. The average American eats about six pounds of peanut products each year, and 50 percent of that is in peanut butter, according to the National Peanut Board.

There's an official world record for most PB&Js eaten in one minute

The most Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwiches eaten in a minute is six, according to official record-keepers Guinness World Records. That record was set in East Dundee, Illinois in 2012.

Peanut butter is found in 2 of the 5 most popular Girl Scout Cookies

Yes, the Thin Mint reigns supreme, but peanut butter has clearly made an impression on Girl Scout cookie lovers. Here are their top 5 best sellers, in order: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich and Shortbread/Trefoils.

Astronauts eat it with tortillas

Because bread has so many crumbs, astronauts instead use tortillas. But any peanut butter-loving astronaut will tell you that a lack of bread isn't going to stop them. Canadian Chris Hadfield, for instance, loves peanut butter and honey on a tortilla.
Related Topics:
foodpeanutssnack food
Load Comments
Related
These shelter dogs love eating peanut butter
FOOD & DRINK
Chef Shayna: Sausage Lentil Stew
Which Girl Scout cookie do I buy? Decoding the names
Chicken and veggie skillet One Skillet Supper recipe
New restaurant in Downtown Fresno being run by Fresno County Office of Education
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man recalls moments before a suspect fleeing police crashes into him on Highway 41
Highway 41 near Valley Children's closed for hours after high-speed chase ends in deadly crash
Over $500,000 worth of meth and marijuana seized in major Fresno drug bust
State of emergency declared in majority of Central Valley counties due to severe weather
Road crews working around the clock to fill potholes across Fresno
Man recovering after being shot in front of his house in Fresno
Valley farmers unhappy with President Trump's withdrawal from trade deal
Show More
Homophobia alleged as Clovis Unified shuts down high school play
Caltrans hopes crews can clear Highway 59 flooding near Merced during clear weather
Bullard High's new classrooms opening soon
Heavy wet snow fell in Oakhurst caused schools to close and roads to become hazardous
Highway 198 along Fresno and Monterey Counties reopens after rock slides forced closure
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
More Photos