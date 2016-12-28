Garden Cocktails: Using fresh ingredients for the perfect mix

Culinary cocktail chef Luke Fisher is excited to introduce Garden Cocktails -- a culinary experience, that he says, the Fresno area has never seen or tasted.Luke does not use any simple syrups, sodas or chemically infused spirits in his cocktails. But, what's even more important is that the drinks are like meals. One flavor falls into the next and leaves you "tasting" your drink long after you've set it down.Garden Cocktails can deliver the most unique drink you've ever tasted because Luke uses locally and regionally sourced organic ingredients. He visits farmer's markets around the Central Valley all week long as he develops his menu. That means you get handcrafted cocktails with the freshest ingredients that, he says, will change how you perceive "craft cocktails" and will have you desiring a "culinary cocktail" every time you go out.- cynar, crme de cassis, passion fruit, wild sunflower petals- old overhault, raspberries, sage, ginger- Cap Rock Spirits, bears lime juice, agave syrup, arugula rustica, micro arugulaYou can taste test these Garden Cocktails every Wednesday until the end of January 2017 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Lime Light on Shaw Avenue at Palm Avenue in Northwest Fresno.