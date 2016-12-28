FOOD & DRINK

Garden Cocktails: Using fresh ingredients for the perfect mix
EMBED </>More News Videos

A little inspiration for those New Year's Eve parties this weekend. (KFSN)

Here's a little inspiration for those New Year's Eve parties this weekend.
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Culinary cocktail chef Luke Fisher is excited to introduce Garden Cocktails -- a culinary experience, that he says, the Fresno area has never seen or tasted.

Luke does not use any simple syrups, sodas or chemically infused spirits in his cocktails. But, what's even more important is that the drinks are like meals. One flavor falls into the next and leaves you "tasting" your drink long after you've set it down.

Garden Cocktails can deliver the most unique drink you've ever tasted because Luke uses locally and regionally sourced organic ingredients. He visits farmer's markets around the Central Valley all week long as he develops his menu. That means you get handcrafted cocktails with the freshest ingredients that, he says, will change how you perceive "craft cocktails" and will have you desiring a "culinary cocktail" every time you go out.

EMBED </>More News Videos

A little inspiration for those New Year's Eve parties this weekend.

Still wondering what a culinary cocktail is?

Here are three of Luke's most popular drinks:

3 Faces of Van Gogh - cynar, crme de cassis, passion fruit, wild sunflower petals

Sage Heaven - old overhault, raspberries, sage, ginger

Roquette - Cap Rock Spirits, bears lime juice, agave syrup, arugula rustica, micro arugula

You can taste test these Garden Cocktails every Wednesday until the end of January 2017 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Lime Light on Shaw Avenue at Palm Avenue in Northwest Fresno.
Related Topics:
foodcocktailalcohol
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Bacon & Brie Stuffed French toast
Lemon drop cookies
Christmas tamales
Meal prep tips for busy families
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley
Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
Raiders Derek Carr out of surgery, says it "couldn't have gone better"
Clovis High student grieving after the loss of 4 family members in 9 months
Investigation continues into plane crash that killed 2 friends at Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
Show More
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Family and friends send a message after a 21-year-old hit and killed by a car in Merced
Hanford police looking for credit card cloning suspects
Fresno County Deputies arrest woman they believe was one of 2 criminals behind holiday heist
Four people displaced after house fire in Madera
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
More Video