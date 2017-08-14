CONSUMER WATCH

Garlic for your health

EMBED </>More Videos

Many foods are said to have healing properties -- and claims surrounding the health benefits of garlic, have swirled for centuries. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Many foods are said to have healing properties -- and claims surrounding the health benefits of garlic, have swirled for centuries. It has been said to do everything from ward off the common cold, to lower high blood pressure and cholesterol -- and lower your risk of cancer.

And while some of those claims are way overblown, Consumer Reports says there is some truth to the health benefits of garlic. The research isn't quite there yet, but the strongest evidence to date does suggest that garlic may benefit the heart.

Some data indicates that a daily dose of garlic can help reduce elevated levels of both cholesterol and blood pressure. It's not quite as good as our medications, but it does certainly have a nice effect!

Some research also shows people who took a daily garlic supplement for a year, had slower plaque buildup from coronary artery disease, than people who took a placebo.

One or two cloves a day is good to keep in mind -- but don't overdo it if you're taking blood thinners, because too much garlic may pose a bleeding risk.

The best way to reap the health benefits of garlic, is to use it fresh. In fact, the fresher the garlic, the higher the concentration of the active ingredients. And, chop it, for health.

Chopping, smashing and slicing garlic, triggers an enzyme reaction that increases its healthful compounds.

Heat prevents this reaction, so let the garlic sit for at least 10 minutes if you're going to cook it. Garlic can be an important element of the Mediterranean diet -- which has been linked to a better quality of life, a lower risk of chronic disease and better brain health in older adults.

As for the suggestion that garlic can ward off colds, boost the immune system or reduce the risk of cancer? Health experts at Consumer Reports say that evidence remains to be seen.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodconsumer watch
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CONSUMER WATCH
Foods that claim no antibiotics
How to buy a used car
Don't DIY your sunscreen
Tick-proof your yard
More consumer watch
FOOD & DRINK
Foods that claim no antibiotics
Valley wineries celebrating beginning of grape harvest
Back to school pop tarts
Semi rips open, spills frozen pizza all over highway
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fresno chiropractor pleads not guilty to inappropriate sexual contact with patients
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit against radio host
Man dies after attempting to retrieve keys from storm drain in Lemoore
Suspect's ex says jealousy led to deadly shooting in Dos Palos
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Supporters push to build $3 billion project at Temperance Flat Dam
Denny Foster sentenced to 18 months in prison in Keith Foster case
Trump calls out KKK and neo-Nazis after backlash to Charlottesville remarks
Show More
South Fork Fire near Wawona grows to 900 acres
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Northwest Fresno canal
FUSD interim superintendent and finalist talks about hopes and challenges he will face if elected
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 missing hikers from San Diego
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Supporters push to build $3 billion project at Temperance Flat Dam
Denny Foster sentenced to 18 months in prison in Keith Foster case
Suspect's ex says jealousy led to deadly shooting in Dos Palos
More Video